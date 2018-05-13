Home Nation

Information and Broadcasting ministry to establish web portal for promotion of Audio Visual services

According to the Ministry, it will facilitate the acceptance of the application for shooting feature films, TV and web reality shows, along with the online payments.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani (File PTI photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will establish a dedicated web portal to spread information on filming locations and production facilities available in India.

The Ministry said in an official release, "The portal will help potential production companies looking to shoot in India to obtain permissions and explore locations in India."

It will also provide information on locations and link to all state portals, the Ministry said.

It will capture detailed information pertaining to a particular location, resources or facilities available in a standardized format.  

