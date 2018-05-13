Jignesh Mevani visits Dalit families in Alwar, enquires about violence during Bharat Bandh

By PTI

JAIPUR: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani today visited Dalit families in Alwar and enquired about the violence in the district during a Bharat bandh last month.

The Independent legislator from Vadgam constituency in Gujarat visited a residential area, near the Ambedkar chowk, at Khairthal in Alwar, where the affected families, including women, alleged that they were beaten up by the police after the Bandh turned violent.

He also visited the family of a man who was killed in police firing on April 2 and spoke to his parents.

"The Dalit families told us that they were brutally beaten up by the police during the April 2 Bharat bandh that was called by Dalit organisations.

Women were beaten up, houses were damaged, around 70 people were arrested and most of them are still in jail," activist Nikhil Dey, who was accompanying Mevani during his visit to the Dalit locality, said over phone.

The MLA is also scheduled to meet the Dalit families of Neem Ka Thana in Sikar district in the evening.

He will be in Jaipur tomorrow.