Home Nation

Rajasthan government invites Gurjar leader for talks ahead of quota stir

The Rajasthan government has invited Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for talks tomorrow after he threatened to revive the agitation for reservation to the community.

Published: 13th May 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has invited Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for talks tomorrow after he threatened to revive the agitation for reservation to the community.

Bainsla has announced a sit-in on Tuesday to press for their demand of five-per-cent reservation within the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota.

A faction of the community, opposed to Bainsla, is also planning to hold a separate meeting in Bharatpur district on the same day.

Bharatpur collector Sandesh Nayak said the message for talks with a group of ministers in Jaipur has been communicated to Bainsla.

Mobile Internet services were discontinued last night for 24 hours to prevent rumours.

The decision will be reviewed later today, he told PTI.

A spokesperson of the Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Himmat Singh, said they have called a meeting at 10 am tomorrow morning to decide whether to accept or decline the government's invitation for the talks.

Meanwhile, a faction of the community has opposed Bainsla, alleging that he keeps the community people misguided all the time and it has become a "habit" for him to announce the revival of the agitation every summer.

"Bainsla has called for mahapadav (agitation) at Adda village on May 15. Members of the community in several villages are unhappy with Bainsla, who has just mislead us. Therefore, a decision has been taken that we will also call a meeting on the same day in Bharatpur, which will be addressed by our leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri," Vijay Ram, a local Gurjar leader, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Third Front not possible, opposition will unite before Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Yadav

Nawaz Sharif's remarks on militant organisations being active in Pakistan serious: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Congress did not form SIT as it would have indicted own leaders: BJP on charges against Chidambaram family

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'
Take a look back at Deepika Padukone's various outfit styles and looks at the 71st Cannes film festival. The Indian film actress made two red carpet appearances at the prestigious event. Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani captioned the actress' l
IN PICTURES: Decoding Deepika Padukone's fashion at the Cannes Film Festival 2018