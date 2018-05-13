Home Nation

Three RJD leaders, driver killed in road accident while returning from Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son​'s wedding

RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai during their wedding ceremony at Veterinary College Ground in Patna on Saturday. (PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Three RJD leaders were among four people killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Araria district on Sunday while on their way back home from the wedding ceremony of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav in Patna.

The deaths caused a wave of sorrow among RJD leaders in eastern Bihar.

Police said the deceased were identified as RJD’s Kishanganj district president Intekhab Alam, the party’s Dighalganj block president Pappu, party activist Ikramul Haq Baghi, who was the son of former state minister Islamuddin, and the driver of the car, Sahil.

The four men died on the spot, eyewitnesses told police. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Senior RJD leaders, including party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, condoled the deaths.

The accident took place at Pothia under Simaria police station area of Forbesganj at about 5:30 AM. The Scorpio car in which they were travelling was running at a high speed when it hit the road divider and jumped on to the other side of the highway, where it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, said police.

The mishap turned the Scorpio into a bundle of mangled metal and fibre. The truck also was damaged significantly. Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the loud sound of impact, but they found all four occupants of the Scorpio dead.

“The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Since the occupants of the Scorpio left Patna after midnight, it seems the driver dozed off behind the wheels and lost control over his vehicle,” said Manoj Kumar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Forbesganj.

Another RJD leader, Dina Gope, was shot dead near his house in Patna on Friday night. Gope, who was the husband of former Patna deputy mayor, was shot at from an AK-47 rifle by unidentified gunmen when he was returning home after attending a relative’s wedding ceremony. RJD leaders demanded the prompt arrest of the killers.

