Thunderstorm, rain kills 29 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

Dust storm followed by heavy rainfall and lightning which hit parts of Northern India on Sunday, has claimed lives of at least 29 people.

13th May 2018

Lightning is seen during a thunderstorm | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Dust storm followed by heavy rainfall and lightning which hit parts of Northern India on Sunday, has claimed lives of at least 29 people.

Two people died and 18 others were injured in Delhi, while 11 people lost their lives and 34 got injured due to the dust storm in different regions of Uttar Pradesh, including Kannauj, Aligarh, Kasganj, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Auraiya and Sambhal.

While the deadly storm claimed the life of one person and injured four in Ghaziabad, one woman was killed and a man got seriously injured in Greater Noida.

READ | Dust storm, rain hit Delhi after scorching Sunday morning; 70 flights diverted

One person was killed each in Kannauj, Aligarh and Sambhal district, while four were killed in Kasganj and two in Bulandshahr.

In the wake of the storm, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has directed all District Magistrates and Commissioners to provide immediate relief and ensure medical assistance to the injured.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Rampur District Magistrate has ordered schools in the district to remain closed tomorrow.

The deadly storm also hit West Bengal, where eight people, including four children, were killed in Kolkata.

Taking note of the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced to give appropriate compensation to the family of the deceased.

The dust storm also claimed lives of eight people in Andhra Pradesh- six in Srikakulam and one each in Vizianagaram and Kadapa district, said Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

As per IMD, several parts of Delhi including other cities like Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Sohna, Palwal, Jhajjar, Manesar, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Aurangabad, Aligarh, Sonipat, Bagpat, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad will witness the same change in weather today.

Charan Singh, Scientist of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours.

