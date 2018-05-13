Home Nation

Two drug peddlers held in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir

While a woman from Kheora village was arrested when she was smuggling the consignment into Rajouri town, another peddler Nisar Ahmad was nabbed from Kishtwar with a huge cache of banned drugs.

Published: 13th May 2018 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

JAMMU: Two people, including a woman, were arrested on charges of drug peddling in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Kishtwar districts, police said today.

The woman, a resident of Kheora village, was arrested when she was smuggling a consignment of drugs into Rajouri town, a police spokesman said.

He said the police were monitoring the woman's activities after receiving inputs regarding her illegal activities.

"Subsequently, she was caught with 17 strips, containing 408 capsules, of a drug," the spokesman said.

She was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a separate operation, the spokesman said another alleged peddler was arrested from Kishtwar town and a "huge cache" of banned drugs were seized from his possession.

Nisar Ahmad of Kuchhan village used to sell drugs to students. He has been booked, the spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drug peddlers Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri Kishtwar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Gujarat: Women inmates of Sabarmati jail to make sanitary napkins

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Uttar Pradesh: Cop arrested for beating wife to death in Etah

Information and Broadcasting ministry to establish web portal for promotion of Audio Visual services

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate