Two drug peddlers held in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

JAMMU: Two people, including a woman, were arrested on charges of drug peddling in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Kishtwar districts, police said today.

The woman, a resident of Kheora village, was arrested when she was smuggling a consignment of drugs into Rajouri town, a police spokesman said.

He said the police were monitoring the woman's activities after receiving inputs regarding her illegal activities.

"Subsequently, she was caught with 17 strips, containing 408 capsules, of a drug," the spokesman said.

She was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a separate operation, the spokesman said another alleged peddler was arrested from Kishtwar town and a "huge cache" of banned drugs were seized from his possession.

Nisar Ahmad of Kuchhan village used to sell drugs to students. He has been booked, the spokesman said.