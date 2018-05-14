Adopt cautious, professional approach in dealing with day-to-day situations: J&K CM to police

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today asked police officers to adopt a cautious and professional approach in dealing with the day-to-day situations in the state.

"The police have been and should be an institution of public reassurance rather than a cause of fear among the masses," Mufti said during an interaction with police officers.

The chief minister advised the police officers to adopt and popularise community policing in the state.

The approach would also help in guiding youths and dissuading them from venturing on wrong tracks, she said, adding stress should be laid on counselling, advice and interaction in their discharge of duties.

"A compassionate and responsive approach with the general population of law-abiding citizens would automatically isolate the criminal elements in society," she said and directed use of modern methods of investigation and crime detection instead of the obsolete ones to overcome any allegation of harassment or excess.

The chief minister asked the officers to follow a social catharsis approach while dealing with youths which would persuade them not to venture on the path of violent waywardness, thereby utilising these youth for positive and gainful purposes.

Mufti asked the officers to enhance their public outreach in their respective areas to get a feel of the needs of people.

She advised them to be in constant touch with village elders and community leaders and be always ready to help them whenever called for.

Director General of Police S P Vaid, Additional Directors General of Police A G Mir and Muneer Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir zone S P Pani and several other police officers were present.