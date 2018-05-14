BJP such party where tea seller can become PM: Amit Shah

Home Nation

Published: 14th May 2018

BAMBOLIM: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday said that his party is the only one in which "a person selling a tea" can also become the Prime Minister of a democracy like India.

Addressing a review meeting to oversee the preparations for the "Booth Karyakarta Sammelan" at Dr S P Mukherjee Stadium here, Shah made this statement while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"BJP is such a political party in which a person selling a tea can also become the Prime Minister of a great democracy like India," he said.

"For the first time, after independence, a non-Congress party received the opportunity to serve the nation with an absolute majority. BJP received that opportunity...Narendra Modi government received that opportunity," he added.

He said that the party started with 10 members and now it has become the largest political party in the world with 11 crore party members.

The BJP chief, who spoke on various issues, also expressed confidence of BJP winning the Karnataka elections a day after polling for the assembly polls ended.

"The BJP will form the government in Karnataka on May 15 evening after the results," he said.

Recalling the 2016 surgical strike, launched by Indian security forces on terrorist launch pads, Shah said, "US and Israel, the country is now known to avenge the killings of its soldiers."

