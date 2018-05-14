Home Nation

Centre mute spectator to situation in Kashmir: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

Blaming the state government as well as the Centre for the rapidly deteriorating situation, Abdullah said deaths, communal polarisation, chaos and anarchy have engulfed all the three regions.

Published: 14th May 2018 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (File | AFP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said today that the Centre was watching the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as a "mute spectator" and that the BJP was not ready to listen to reason on Kashmir.

"The BJP government at the Centre instead of helping us get out of this vortex of violence is watching as a mute spectator. They seem to have given up on the state and have so far failed in bringing in a workable, practical and sensible way-out," Abdullah said at a meeting of the National Conference provincial committee here.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said the BJP leadership was dogmatic in their approach towards Kashmir.

"When it comes to Kashmir, the present leadership of the BJP is so dogmatic in their approach that they are not ready to listen to reason," he said.

Blaming the state government as well as the Centre for the rapidly deteriorating situation, Abdullah said deaths, communal polarisation, chaos and anarchy have engulfed all the three regions of the state.

"Under the present PDP-BJP government, the people of the state are being pitted against one another along regional and religious lines. This is being done with a design to seek specific political dividends by the ruling regime," he alleged.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order scenario in the state, the former chief minister said that frequent killings had led to a situation where the youths were being pushed into an area of confrontation and that they would subsequently become the victims of this conflict.

"Being the head of the state and of the unified headquarters, Chief Minster Mehbooba Mufti has failed completely to put a stop to civilian casualties. It is time for both PDP and BJP to do some introspection and listen to voices from the ground and do some course correction which I am afraid to say is too late," he added.

Abdullah reiterated the party's resolve to ensure all the three regions of the state are united, to protect the state's special status and to defeat forces inimical to peace, dignity and prosperity of the state.

Asking party leaders to empower youths and make them part of the decision-making process, he said, "We have to prioritise our outreach to the youth of the state and make all efforts to empower them in every possible way. Their outlook towards things is different but not divisive. We need to encourage that and provide them with all our assistance." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Complete timeline of the Sunanda Pushkar murder case involving Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Inflated cost of medicines in hospital pharmacy; law intern moves Supreme Court

80 dead, 136 injured in five states due to lightning strikes, thunderstorms across five states

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets