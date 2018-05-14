Home Nation

Charge sheet based on medico-legal, forensic evidence: Delhi Police on Sunanda Pushkar death case

Psychological autopsy is a reconstructive mental state evaluation to understand an individual's mental state at and around the time of death for the purpose of identifying the cause of death.

File photo dated August 22 2010 shows Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar at his ancestral home in Elavanchery village at Palakkad district of Kerala. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police today said that the charge sheet filed in the Sunanda Pushkar case that accuses her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of abetting her suicide was finalised on the basis of "medico-legal and forensic evidence".

Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case.

The police, in its charge sheet which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.

"On the basis of medico-legal and forensic evidence analysed during investigation as well as opinion of psychological autopsy experts, the charge sheet was filed. The matter is sub judice," said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

Psychological autopsy is a reconstructive mental state evaluation to understand an individual's mental state at and around the time of death for the purpose of identifying the cause of death.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on the night of January 17, 2014.

The Congress leader has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The charge sheet, which includes several annexures, said that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

The couple had entered into wedlock on August 22, 2010.

Pushkar was found dead in the suite of the South Delhi hotel on January 17, 2014.

The suite was sealed that night itself for investigation.

An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on January 1, 2015, against unidentified persons under IPC section 302 (murder).

Delhi Police Sunanda Pushkar Shashi Tharoor

