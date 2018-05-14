Home Nation

Chargesheet preposterous, intend to contest it: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on his alleged involvement in wife Sunanda Pushkar's death

The police in its charge sheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.

File photo dated August 08 2010 shows Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with Sunanda Pushkar posing for a photograph against a signboard during their Ajmer visit. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today termed the Delhi Police charge sheet accusing him of abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar "preposterous" and said he intends to contest it "vigorously".

Tharoor is the only person who has been named as an accused in the case.

"I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part," he tweeted.

"It does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!," Tharoor added.

The police filed the charge sheet in the case before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on May 24.

It also urged the court to summon Tharoor as an accused.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room here on the night of January 17, 2014.

