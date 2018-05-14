Home Nation

Complete timeline of the Sunanda Pushkar murder case involving Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Following is the chronology of events in the death case of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Published: 14th May 2018 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

File photo dated September 04 2010 shows Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar at their reception party in New Delhi. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following is the chronology of events in the death case of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar.

The Delhi Police today filed charge sheet and arrayed him as an accused in the case.

  • Jan 17, 2014: Pushkar found dead at Delhi's Leela Palace hotel, a day after she was involved in a Twitter spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar over the latter's alleged affair with Tharoor.

  • Jan 21: The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) who was heading the inquest says Pushkar died of poisoning.

  • Jan 23: The probe into the death of Pushkar transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

  • Jan 25: Case transferred back to Delhi Police.

  • Jan 1, 2015: Delhi police registers FIR against unknown persons under the section of 302 (murder).

  • Jan 15, 2016: Delhi Police receives AIIMS medical board's 'advice' on the FBI lab report on viscera samples of Pushkar to identify the cause of her death.

  • Her viscera samples were sent to the FBI lab in Washington DC in February 2015 to determine the kind of poison that killed her after an AIIMS medical board identified poisoning as the reason behind her death but did not mention any specific substance.

  • The FBI report virtually rules out the theory of 'polonium poisoning' having caused her death.

  • July 6, 2017: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moves HC for SIT probe into Sunanda Pushkar's death.

  • Oct 26: HC dismisses Swamy's plea saying his PIL was a textbook example of political interest litigation.

  • Jan 29, 2018: Swamy moves SC *Feb 23: SC seeks reply of Delhi Police on Swamy's plea.

  • Apr 20: Delhi Police, in its affidavit filed in the apex court, says a draft final report has been prepared after conducting "thorough professional and scientific investigations" in the case.

  • May 14: Delhi Police files charge sheet in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunanda Pushkar Shashi Tharoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Centre mute spectator to situation in Kashmir: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

Inflated cost of medicines in hospital pharmacy; law intern moves Supreme Court

80 dead, 136 injured in five states due to lightning strikes, thunderstorms across five states

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets