Complete timeline of the Sunanda Pushkar murder case involving Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

By PTI
NEW DELHI: Following is the chronology of events in the death case of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar.
The Delhi Police today filed charge sheet and arrayed him as an accused in the case.
-
Jan 17, 2014: Pushkar found dead at Delhi's Leela Palace hotel, a day after she was involved in a Twitter spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar over the latter's alleged affair with Tharoor.
-
Jan 21: The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) who was heading the inquest says Pushkar died of poisoning.
-
Jan 23: The probe into the death of Pushkar transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.
-
Jan 25: Case transferred back to Delhi Police.
-
Jan 1, 2015: Delhi police registers FIR against unknown persons under the section of 302 (murder).
-
Jan 15, 2016: Delhi Police receives AIIMS medical board's 'advice' on the FBI lab report on viscera samples of Pushkar to identify the cause of her death.
-
Her viscera samples were sent to the FBI lab in Washington DC in February 2015 to determine the kind of poison that killed her after an AIIMS medical board identified poisoning as the reason behind her death but did not mention any specific substance.
-
The FBI report virtually rules out the theory of 'polonium poisoning' having caused her death.
-
July 6, 2017: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moves HC for SIT probe into Sunanda Pushkar's death.
-
Oct 26: HC dismisses Swamy's plea saying his PIL was a textbook example of political interest litigation.
-
Jan 29, 2018: Swamy moves SC *Feb 23: SC seeks reply of Delhi Police on Swamy's plea.
-
Apr 20: Delhi Police, in its affidavit filed in the apex court, says a draft final report has been prepared after conducting "thorough professional and scientific investigations" in the case.
-
May 14: Delhi Police files charge sheet in the case.