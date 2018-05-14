Congress terms chargesheet against Shashi Tharoor as politically motivated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF and Congress leaderships in Kerala have come out against the chargesheet against Shashi Tharoor MP. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president MM Hassan termed the move politically motivated.

Chenithala said under the cover of the government the BJP has been trying to suppress and insult Congress leaders. "Close on the heels of efforts to humiliate him by spreading lies through media, they have charged him with abetment of suicide. The people will reject these charges," Chennithala said.

Meanwhile KPCC chief MM Hassan alleged political intervention behind the sudden development. Alleging that the charge sheet against Tharoor was part of political vengeance, Hassan said," It's evident that there were political intervention for criticising the Prime Minister and the Sangh Parivaer. Only Fascists go for similar action against political opponents. It should be suspected whether there's an move to politically eliminate Tharoor," Hassan said while adding that many cultural leaders and journalists were at the receiving end for criticising the government.