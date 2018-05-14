Failing to clear Madhya Pradesh Board X and XII exams, 11 students attempt suicide, six dead

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 11 students, including nine girls allegedly attempted suicide after failing to clear the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class X and Class XII examinations, the results of which were declared in Bhopal on Monday.

Six of the 11 students who attempted suicide across MP, including five girls died. While two deaths were reported from Bhind, one death each was reported from Bhopal, Ujjain, Chhattarpur and Sehore.

In total three cases of attempted suicide/suicide were reported from Bhind district, two cases each were reported from Gwalior and Sehore districts and one case each was reported from Chhindwara, Chhattarpur, Ujjain and state capital Bhopal.

According to state police sources, a 16-year-old student identified as Bhawna Raikwar, who failed to clear the Class X examination ended life in Talaiya area of Bhopal. In Ujjain district, 15-year-old Class X student Vinay Sharma committed suicide in Mahidpur town.

Three cases were reported from Bhind district, where Class X student Annu Rajawat and Class XII student Swati Bhadauria ended life after failing to clear their exams. Another class XII student Satyendra who allegedly consumed poison to end life was referred to Gwalior for life saving treatment.

In CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home district Sehore, Class X student Neha Chauhan hanged self to death in Amlaha village, while another Class X student Kiran Barela attempted suicide in Tika Mor village. She has been referred to Hoshangabad district for life saving treatment.

In Chhattarpur district of Bundelkhand region, Class XII student Shivani Vishwakarma hanged self to death in Khajuraho town, while in Chhindwara district, another Class XII girl student attempted suicide. She has been referred to neighbouring Nagpur in Maharashtra for life saving treatment.

In Gwalior district, two Class X students identified as Mamta Kushwah and Jyoti Kushwah attempted suicide by consuming poison. They have been admitted at the government hospital in Gwalior, where they are stated critical.