Four years of Modi government: 57 per cent of people say they are satisfied, says survey

Eighty two per cent respondents said India’s image and influence in the world and has improved in the last four years of NDA rule.

Published: 14th May 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 57 per cent of people surveyed in an opinion poll said they were satisfied with the performance of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The survey by the online community website Local Circles said the respondents had rated the government high on improving India’s image globally, handling of Pakistan, fighting terrorism, infrastructure development and reducing tax harassment.

Eighty two per cent respondents said India’s image and influence in the world and has improved in the last four years of NDA rule.

Respondents rated the government low on reducing crime against women and children, generating employment, improving farmers’ life, lowering living cost and on healthcare. While 28 per cent felt government is exceeding expectations, 29 per cent rated it as meeting them while for 43 per cent, it performs below expectations. One of the most important indicator of quality of life is the impact of prices on household budget and around 60 per cent citizens said the price of essential commodities and cost of living has not reduced. Only 33 per cent citizens believe that the price of essential commodities have come down in the last four years of NDA government.

Around 32 per cent citizens feel that crime against women and children have reduced in the last four years while 58 per cent feel it has not reduced. Meanwhile, only 32 per cent respondents believe that healthcare facilities in their cities have improved in the last four years whereas 62 per cent said it has not improved. Around 35 per cent respondents believe that the unemployment rate has reduced, while 54 per cent say that it has not reduced.

When asked if they approved the way Modi has handled the conflict on our borders and relations with Pakistan, 74 per cent felt it has improved strongly while 24 per cent felt that government’s tactics are not right. Over 1,70,000 votes were received from 40,000 citizens based in over 250 districts of India.

