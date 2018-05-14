Home Nation

Jinnah painting row: AMU students meet district officials to end campus logjam

Leaders of the Aligarh Muslim University Students Union (AMUSU) held a meeting with senior district officials today over the ongoing two-week-long protests on the campus.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Earlier, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the Jinnah portrait matter. (File | PTI)

By PTI

AMU sources confirmed that the leaders of the AMUSU met senior district officials in a bid to end the logjam on the campus.

The students are reported to have reiterated their demands pertaining to action against those who had barged into the campus on May 2, seeking removal of a portrait of Pakistan founder M A Jinnah that had been adorning a wall of the union office for decades.

They also demanded action against those policemen who were responsible for the lathi-charge on protesting AMU students the same evening.

Meanwhile, AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor visited the site of the dharna and urged the protesting leaders to call off their agitation to help restore normalcy on campus as admission tests and annual examinations are underway.

Prof.Mansoor said that if the health of any student deteriorated during the relay hunger strike, it would have a very adverse impact on the process of normalcy on the campus.

"I have assured the protesting students that the university fully supports their genuine demands and it is in their own interest now to call off the agitation on the campus," he told PTI.

Aligarh Muslim University Jinnah painting row Campus Violence

