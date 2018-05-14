Lalu Prasad Yadav back in Ranchi jail as parole expires, may be released on bail tomorrow

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav flew to Ranchi from Patna and was lodged at Birsa Munda Central Jail on Monday as his three-day parole expired.

Since the 69-year-old former Bihar chief minister, who was granted parole to attend his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav’s wedding ceremony, has also been granted a six-week provisional bail, he may be released from jail on Tuesday.

Immediately after his arrival at Ranchi airport, Yadav was taken to the jail at Hotwar because the formalities for his provisional bail were yet to be completed, said his lawyer, Prabhat Kumar. When the formalities are completed on Tuesday, the ailing leader may be released and return to Patna.

The bail was granted to Yadav on May 11, a day after he left Ranchi on parole, to undergo medical treatment at specialised institutes for the host of ailments he has been suffering. He was admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi before being granted parole.

Yadav has been sentenced to jail terms for 27 years and a half following his conviction in four cases of Bihar’s Rs 1,000-crore fodder scam in the past few months. He was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi on December 23 last, but was shifted to RIMS on March 17 after he complained of acute pain.

His worsening health condition led the authorities to shift him to AIIMS in New Delhi on March 28. He was sent back to RIMS on May 1 as AIIMS doctors found his health condition improving.

“Our leader’s health remains as delicate as earlier. But the Jharkhand government decided to send him to jail instead of RIMS. They have deliberately ignored his health concerns,” said RJD national general secretary Bhola Yadav who travelled with the party chief to Ranchi.

The RJD chief is suffering from a host of ailments including diabetes, heart problems, kidney infection, high blood pressure and hypertension. He had undergone an open heart surgery in August 2014.

Meanwhile, a special CBI court in Ranchi on Monday conducted hearing in a pending case of the fodder scam in which Yadav figures as an accused. The case (47A/96) pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury in Ranchi.