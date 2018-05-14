Home Nation

Maharashtra: Seven candidates in fray for bypoll to Palghar Lok Sabha seat

A total of seven candidates, including nominees of the Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Congress, are left in the fray for the May 28 bypoll to the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 14th May 2018 07:23 PM

By PTI

PALGHAR: A total of seven candidates, including nominees of the Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Congress, are left in the fray for the May 28 bypoll to the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

Today was the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers by candidates.

After the scrutiny of papers, nine candidates remained in fray out of which two - both Independents - withdrew their nominations, the election office said.

The seven candidates left in the fray are Srinivas Wanga (Shiv Sena), Rajendra Gavit (BJP), Damoo Shingada (Congress), Baliram Jadhav (Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi), Kiran Gahala (CPI-M), Shankar Badade (Marxist Leninist Party of India) and Sandeep Jadhav (Independent).

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga.

His son Srinivas Wanga later joined the Shiv Sena, which fielded him from the Scheduled Tribe-reserved seat located adjoining Mumbai.

The BJP has fielded Gavit, a former Congress leader and minister, who joined the party last week.

Shingada and Jadhav are former MPs.

Though there are seven candidates, the main fight is likely to be between Wanga and Gavit.

However, votes polled by Jadhav and Shingada will also be crucial in determining the outcome of the bypoll, result of which will be known on May 31.

