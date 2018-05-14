Home Nation

No lawyer conferred gown in apex court for three years

The Supreme Court has not designated any lawyer as senior advocate in the last three years.

Published: 14th May 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court has not designated any lawyer as senior advocate in the last three years. The SC, which last designated a lawyer as senior advocate in April 2015, refrained from conferring gowns during the pendency of a petition filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising in July 2015 that sought guidelines for designating lawyers as senior advocates.

In her petition, Jaising had questioned the discrimination meted out to capable advocates when it comes to ‘giving them the gown’. She had alleged violation of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution in the procedure followed for designating lawyers as senior advocates. She had also contended that the method of designation by vote leads to unhealthy lobbying with judges and victimises ethical lawyers who do not lobby.

The court in its ruling on October 12, 2017 ordered that selection for designation be done strictly on the basis of points-based evaluation of lawyers, which will also include interviewing the candidates. More than seven months have passed since the conclusion of the case, however, the SC has failed to follow up on its own judgment. Although the SC is yet to act on its order, the high courts of Kerala and Punjab & Haryana have made rules to bring the process in consonance with the SC judgment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's daughter alleges was denied entry into media summit in New Delhi

Dr Hota’s story inspires Kareena to lend a helping hand to mothers in need

25% jump in rail, welding fractures last year

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'