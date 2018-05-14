Home Nation

Paswan reiterates quota demand for poor among upper castes

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday once again raised the demand for 15 per cent reservation for economically backward section among the upper castes.

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan during a Press conference in Patna | PTI

By Express News Service

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday once again raised the demand for 15 per cent reservation for economically backward section among the upper castes.

“A significant section of people among the upper castes have remained backward. Reservation in educational and employment opportunities will help join the mainstream society. My party is in favour of 15 per cent reservation for the needy among the upper castes,” he told reporters.

This is the second time in about a month that the Dalit leader has raised the demand for quota for the upper castes. He had made the demand last month just days after the Bharat Bandh first called by Dalit organisations. While Paswan’s demand is being seen as his wish to widen the support base of his party and endear it to Bihar’s upper castes.

He also exuded hope that the NDA would form the government in Karnataka and reiterated that there was “no vacancy for the PM’s post” and that Narendra Modi “will become PM in 2019, too”.

