PWD worker injured during demolition drive dead

A Public Works Department (PWD) worker who was wounded during a demolition drive in Kasauli two weeks ago died on Sunday.

Published: 14th May 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A Public Works Department (PWD) worker who was wounded during a demolition drive in Kasauli two weeks ago died on Sunday. This is the second death in the incident that had made the Supreme Court haul up the Himachal Pradesh government for not ensuring the safety of government officials who were supervising a demolition drive ordered by the apex court.

Gulab Singh was wounded when Vijay Singh, the owner of Narayani guesthouse at Mando Matkanda near Kasauli, fired three shots at 51-year old assistant town and country planner Shail Bala Sharma, killing her. She was leading the court ordered drive to raze illegal constructions in 13 hotels and guesthouses in Kasauli and Dharampur on May 1.

The accused was arrested two days later from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Singh died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh where he was taken after the incident as he was wounded in the chest and the abdomen. His condition was stated to be critical for the past days and he was kept on ventilator. The Himachal Chief Minister announced financial assistance of `5 lakh to Singh’s family. Expressing condolence at his death, he said the family would also be provided full salary for the remaining service period of the government employee.

