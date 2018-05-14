Retaining wall of flyover collapses in Ludhiana, Municipal Corporation blames it on rats

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A retaining wall of Gill road flyover in Ludhiana gave in and collapsed on Sunday night. The Municipal Corporation blamed the collapse on the rats in the area.

A major tragedy was averted as less traffic was moving on the flyover when the incident took place at around 10 pm, no casualty has been reported. As the authorities came to know on time they halted the traffic over it. The officials of Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana rushed to the spot.

Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, "An inquiry will be done and no one will be spared, even if it is a high-ranking official. It could have been a major disaster. This flyover is extremely important to Ludhiana’s connectivity," he added.

Superintending Engineer, Roads and Bridges of MCL, Dharam Singh said that the exact cause of the collapse was being investigated, "Probably the wall of the flyover gave way due to problem of rats in the area. There has been no damage to the flyover road but it would be opened for traffic only after doing repair of the collapsed portion and ensuring safety, " he said.

From time to time the residents have given multiple complaints regarding the flyover but no action has been taken. They alleged that municipal corporation had been sounded about the wall's erosion some months ago but not attention was paid to rectify the problem. The damage was not done overnight.