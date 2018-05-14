Security tightened ahead of Gujjar quota stir in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Security has been tightened in Rajasthan's Bharatpur city in view of an agitation by Gujjars beginning tomorrow to press for five per cent reservation for the community within the OBC quota.

The police have sought six Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) companies to tackle any untoward situation, police sources said.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Bharatpur district till May 31 and additional police force sought in view of the Mahapanchayat (sit-in) in Bayana town," Bharatpur Divisional Commissioner Subir Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government invited Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for talks today.

"The government sent a proposal for holding talks today in Jaipur. A delegation will meet the government. The deliberations of the meetings will be shared with the community tomorrow to decide future course of action," Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla told reporters, saying that he will not take part in the meeting.

"A proposal for holding talks has come from the district collector. We will meet the government and share the meeting details with the community in the mahapanchayat tomorrow," Himmat Singh, the spokesperson of the Gujjar Sangharsh Samiti, said.

All the leaders of the community held a meeting to discuss the reservation issues in Bharatpur today.

The Rajasthan Assembly had in October last year passed a bill to raise OBC reservation from 21 to 26 per cent to provide five per cent quota to the Gujjars and other castes.

However, the high court stayed the bill as it would have increased the reservation to 54 per cent.

Later, the Supreme Court also directed the state government not to exceed the 50 per cent reservation limit.