Home Nation

Sunanda Pushkar death: Subramanian Swamy accuses Congress of destroying evidence

Swamy accused the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government and the former officials in the Delhi Police of destroying the evidence and witnesses

Published: 14th May 2018 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the charge sheet filed in the Sunanda Pushkar death case, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday commended the Delhi Police for doing their best with the available evidence.

Swamy accused the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government and the former officials in the Delhi Police of destroying the evidence and witnesses.

"All witnesses and documents were destroyed by the UPA government and corrupt police officers. The new management in Delhi Police has conducted the investigation in a fair manner," Swamy told ANI.

In the charge sheet filed before a Delhi court today, the Delhi Police named Sunanda's husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"On the basis of current evidence this is what could be done. I welcome this decision and this is a step forward. More information will come during trial," Swamy remarked.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Spokesperson Deependra Pathak told media, "On the basis of medico-legal and forensic evidence analysed during the investigation as well as opinion of psychological autopsy experts, Sunanda Pushkar case investigated by SIT of South District, has been charge-sheeted under section 306 and 498A of the IPC. The matter now is sub-judice."

The next date of hearing in the case is May 24.

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

On July 6, 2017, Swamy filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the mysterious death of Sunanda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Subramanian Swamy Sunanda Pushkar death case Shashi Tharoor Delhi Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Police were mute spectators during Aurangabad riots: NCP

Allegations against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra: Supreme Court to hear contempt plea against Congress leader

Lalu Prasad Yadav back in Ranchi jail as parole expires, may be released on bail tomorrow

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets