Home Nation

Supreme Court reserves order on plea against CBI probe into Tamil Nadu gutkha scam

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud was hearing a petition filed by accused E Sivakumar, challenging the April 26 order of the high court.

Published: 14th May 2018 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today reserved its order on a plea filed against a CBI probe ordered by the Madras High Court into the multi-crore rupees gutkha scam in which a minister and top state police officers and officials are alleged to be involved.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud was hearing a petition filed by accused E Sivakumar, challenging the April 26 order of the high court.

The plea said the high court passed the order when the investigation relating to the allegations of violation of the ban on gutkha and other tobacco products by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Commission (DVAC) had commenced and was at an advanced stage.

The high court had ordered the CBI probe following a petition filed by DMK legislator J Anbazhagan.

The case relates to an Income Tax Department raid in the offices, residences and godowns of a gutkha manufacturer in Tamil Nadu in 2016.

A diary seized then allegedly listed bribe payments made to various officials.

The Tamil Nadu government has banned the manufacture and storage of gutkha -- a tobacco product.

However, the product was reportedly available in the market with the alleged connivance of the police officers and others.

The petition has contended that the probe transfer order was given without hearing any of the accused persons and without looking into the status of the investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gutkha scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

After charge sheet on Sunanda Pushkar death case, Shashi Tharoor to stay off Twitter 'for a while'

Here is the list of toppers from ICSE Class 12 results

Congress, NCP hit out at Centre over sugar imports from Pakistan

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets