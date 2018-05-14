Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear plea to lodge complaint against lawyers involved in CJI impeachment move

The Supreme Court today agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking registration of a criminal complaint against some lawyers for moving impeachment notice against CJI Dipak Misra.

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking registration of a criminal complaint against some lawyers for moving impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

A bench comprising the CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of lawyer M L Sharma that his PIL be listed for urgent hearing during the week.

Sharma, in his PIL, has made Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and lawyers -- Prashant Bhushan, Kamini Jaiswal, Kapil Sibal, KTS Tulsi and A M Singhvi -- as party to the his PIL.

He has sought issuance of a direction to the apex court Registrar to file a criminal complaint under section 340 ( which deals with filing of perjury cases) of Code of Criminal Procedure and under sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) of the IPC to prosecute the the lawyers and other signatories of the impeachment notice against sitting CJI Dipak Misra "for hatching concocted criminal conspiracy knowingly and deliberately with malice fraudulent intention to defame the CJI and the Supreme court of India for their vested political interest".

