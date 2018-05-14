Home Nation

Three RJD leaders killed in road accident

Three RJD leaders were among four people killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Araria district on Sunday while on their way home from the wedding of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav in Pa

Published: 14th May 2018 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA:  Three RJD leaders were among four people killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Araria district on Sunday while on their way home from the wedding of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav in Patna. Police said the deceased were identified as RJD’s Kishanganj district president Intekhab Alam, the party’s Dighalganj block president Pappu, party activist Ikramul Haq Baghi, who was the son of former state minister Islamuddin, and the driver of the car, Sahil.

The four men died on the spot, eyewitnesses told police. The bodies were sent for a postmortem. The deaths caused sorrow among RJD leaders in eastern Bihar. The accident took place at Pothia, under Simaria police station area of Forbesganj, at about 5:30 am. Their Scorpio car was travelling at a high speed when it hit the road divider and jumped on to the other side of the highway, where it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, said police. The mishap turned the Scorpio into a bundle of mangled metal.

The truck was also damaged significantly. Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the loud sound of the impact, but they found all four occupants of the Scorpio dead. “The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Since the occupants of the Scorpio left Patna after midnight, it seems the driver dozed off behind the wheel and lost control over his vehicle,” said Manoj Kumar, sub-divisional police officer of Forbesganj.

Senior RJD leaders, including party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, offered their condolences. Another RJD leader, Dina Gope, was shot dead near his house in Patna on Friday night. Gope, who was the husband of a former Patna deputy mayor, was shot at with an AK-47 rifle by unidentified gunmen when he was returning home after attending a relative’s wedding. RJD leaders have demanded the prompt arrest of the killers.

