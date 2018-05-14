Home Nation

Three RJD leaders returning from Tej Pratap's wedding die in accident

The police said the victims' car was going to Kishanganj from Patna when the driver lost the control and broke through the road divider and collided head-on with a truck.

Published: 14th May 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

PATNA: Three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were among the four killed in a road accident in Bihar's Araria district.

According to police, they were returning from the wedding of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav.

The police said their car was going to Kishanganj from Patna when the driver lost the control and broke through the road divider and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Simraha police station area on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ikramul Haq Baghi, the party activist and son of former state minister Islamuddin; RJD Kishanganj district president Intekhab Alam; Dighalganj block president Pappu; and driver Sahil.

TAGS
RJD Tej Pratap wedding road accident

