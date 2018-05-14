Two road accidents in Himachal claim 17 lives

Harpeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Seventeen people were killed in two road accidents in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. In the first incident, eleven people were killed and 13 injured when the private bus they were travelling in fell down a 200-feetdeep gorge along the Solan-Rajgarh road near Naeneti in Sirmaur district after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was among those killed on the spot. The bus, belonging to Bhagnal Travel, was on its way to Solan with 25 passengers. Six of the deceased died on the spot while the others, including a four-year-old child, succumbed to their injuries at the regional hospital in Solan. Local people began rescue operations before the rescue team reached the spot.

The rescue team had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly damaged bus. Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain said the rescue operation was over and added that most of the victims were from the Rajgarh area. He said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

In the other accident, six persons were killed near Chaila on the Theog-Hatkoti road after a car plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge after the driver failed to safely negotiate a U-turn. “The victims are being identified,” said the Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Umapat i Jambval.