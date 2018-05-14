Home Nation

West Bengal panchayat elections UPDATES | Five dead in poll-related violence, Home Ministry seeks report

The five dead include a CPM worker and his wife who were burnt to death, hours before polling even began.

Published: 14th May 2018 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

A vehicle set on fire after clashes between two political parties during Panchayat Poll at Shantipur in Nadia district of West Bengal on Monday. | PTI

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: Violence was reported from various parts of West Bengal, as the polling for the single phase panchayat elections is underway today.

Within less than two hours after the polling began, the State Election Commission has received complains of violence from at least four districts from different parts the state and has asked the police to take action, SEC officials said.

After a protracted legal battle in the Kolkata High Court and the Supreme Court involving the SEC, the TMC and the opposition parties, the three-tier panchayat polls in is being held in the state.

UPDATES:

5: 50 pm- 

5: 00 pm- Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the West Bengal Government regarding incidents of violence. (ANI)

4: 15 pm- 

4: 00 pm-  Election has turned into a commotion because no rules were followed. Police could not strengthen the security. That is why we have come here to speak to the Election Commission to find a solution: CPI(M) leader Biman Bose. (ANI)

3: 30 pm- Overall 56% polling recorded till 3 pm in the West Bengal Panchayat Election.

3: 04 pm- Congress protest outside the West Bengal State Election Commission office in Kolkata. (ANI)

A view of a vacant polling booth at Shantipur area after clashes between two political parties at Nadia district of West Bengal on Monday. | PTI

3: 00 pm- Ballot boxes looted at gunpoint by unidentified people at 44, 45 and 45K booths in Murshidabad. (ANI)

2: 50 pm-41.51 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm in West Bengal. (ANI) READ MORE

2: 45 pm- 

2: 30 pm-Clashes break out between TMC and Congress supporters in Murshidabad. (ANI)

1:40 pm -

1:35 pm - CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the West Bengal State Election Commission will be seen as complicit in the ruling Trinamool Congress' project of destroying democracy if it does not act to restore faith in the electoral process.

1:30 pm -

1:10 pm - There are minor incidents taking place, no major incidents have been reported. The administration is active in places where such clashes have taken place. Voting is being conducted peacefully. I strongly condemn the attack on journalists, says Partha Chatterjee, TMC.

12:50 pm - Not surprised by all the incidents that are happening since morning. Bengal government is a shameless government. You cannot expect them to follow any kind of constitutional behaviour. I demand President's Rule in West Bengal, says Babul Supriyo, Union Minister.

12:40 pm - The five dead include a CPM worker and his wife who were burnt to death, hours before polling even began.

Women stand in a queue to cast their vote for Panchayat election at Shantipur polling station in Nadia district of West Bengal on Monday. | PTI

12:31 pm - So far, five people have been reported dead and scores injured in various incidents of violence related to the West Bengal panchayat polls. [READ FULL REPORT]

12:15 pm - 26 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in West Bengal.

12:10 pm - Five local journalists were injured during the violence following booth capturing in Birpara, allegedly by TMC workers.

One of the journalists who was injured during West Bengal Panchayat poll violence. (ANI)

11:55 am - A TMC worker named Arif Gazi was shot dead in Kultali area of South 24 Parganas district.

11:30 am - At least 20 people have been injured after a crude bomb explosion in Amdanga's Sadhanpur in North 24 Parganas.

11:20 am - BJP agent was trying to run away with ballot box, officers caught hold of him but people said let him go. I just drove people away using my hand, that's all. TMC hasn't attacked anyone, says West Bengal Minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh who was caught on cam slapping a BJP supporter.

11:10 am - Over 11 per cent polling recorded till 9 am.

10:45 am - Ballot papers were thrown in a pond after a clash that broke out between TMC and BJP in Murshidabad. Voting has been stopped there.

10:20 am - BJP supporter in Bilkanda severely injured after being attacked with a knife, allegedly by TMC workers. He is currently undergoing treatment.

10:05 am -

9:30 am - Violence was reported in Burdwan districts too.

9:25 am -

9:15 am - Senior minister Jyotipriyo Mullick denied the involvement of the TMC in the incident and accused BJP of terrorising the voters.

9:10 am - The opposition CPI(M) and BJP had accused the TMC of terrorising voters and hurling bombs outside polling stations. But, the TMC has termed the allegations as baseless.

9: 05 am - In North 24 Parganas, the BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of letting loose a reign of terror in several parts of the district, especially in Amdanga area. A few people were injured when clashes broke out between two groups, SEC sources said.

9:02 am - In Dinhata area of Coochbehar district in North Bengal, a few voters were injured after clashes broke out between two groups outside a polling station, SEC sources said. The voters, later on, lodged a police complaint.

9:00 am - Violence broke out in North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Coochbehar and South 24 Parganas districts.

8:30 am - Considering the history of violence in the state panchayat polls, elaborate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order during the polling.

8:00 am - The voting will continue till 5 p.m. in 621 zilla parishads, 6157 panchayat samitis, and 31,827 gram panchayats. The counting will take place on May 17.

7:30 am - The much-awaited West Bengal panchayat polls began at 7 am.

(With inputs from agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress BJP CPM TMC West Bengal violence West Bengal Panchayat polls Panchayat Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mehbooba Mufti government revokes order that sought details of Kashmiri Pandits visiting Kheer Bhawani temple

EVM, Voting

High Court notice to Punjab State Election Commission on plea seeking EVMs in panchayat polls

Congress terms chargesheet against Shashi Tharoor as politically motivated

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets