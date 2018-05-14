West Bengal poll panel must act to restore faith in electoral process: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today said the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) will be seen as complicit in the ruling Trinamool Congress' "project of destroying democracy" if it does not act to restore faith in the electoral process.

The CPI(M) will fight alongside the people to restore democracy and normalcy, Yechury added as reports came in of one person being killed and several people being injured in violence in several districts during panchayat polls in the state.

"The Election Commission of West Bengal must act to restore faith in the process. Else it will be seen as complicit in TMC's project of destroying democracy. Allowing TMC to get away with throttling democracy has implications well beyond West Bengal," Yechury said on Twitter.

One person was killed and three injured in South Dinajpur district's Tapan area after a bomb was hurled outside a polling station.

The police are yet to confirm the death.

The SEC received complaints of violence from several districts less than three hours after polling began for panchayat elections in the state.

It has asked the police to take action, SEC officials said.

Reports of violence were received from North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Coochbehar and South 24 Parganas districts, they said.