Home Nation

West Bengal poll panel must act to restore faith in electoral process: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

The CPI(M) will fight alongside the people to restore democracy and normalcy, Yechury added as reports came in of one person being killed and several people being injured in violence.

Published: 14th May 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today said the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) will be seen as complicit in the ruling Trinamool Congress' "project of destroying democracy" if it does not act to restore faith in the electoral process.

The CPI(M) will fight alongside the people to restore democracy and normalcy, Yechury added as reports came in of one person being killed and several people being injured in violence in several districts during panchayat polls in the state.

"The Election Commission of West Bengal must act to restore faith in the process. Else it will be seen as complicit in TMC's project of destroying democracy. Allowing TMC to get away with throttling democracy has implications well beyond West Bengal," Yechury said on Twitter.

One person was killed and three injured in South Dinajpur district's Tapan area after a bomb was hurled outside a polling station.

The police are yet to confirm the death.

The SEC received complaints of violence from several districts less than three hours after polling began for panchayat elections in the state.

It has asked the police to take action, SEC officials said.

Reports of violence were received from North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Coochbehar and South 24 Parganas districts, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal Panchayat Poll Sitaram Yechur CPI(M) General Secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Female candidates' sleeves snipped off before Paramedical exam in Bihar

Pre University II examination.

ICSE, ISC results declared; girls outperform boys yet again

Modi government splurges over Rs 4,300 crore in publicity, reveals RTI

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets