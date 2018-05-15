Home Nation

18 killed in Varanasi flyover collapse, over 50 trapped

A portion of an under construction flyover near the railway station collapsed today and several people were feared buried under it.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Locals and rescue teams gather near crushed vehicles after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed. | PTI

Locals and rescue teams gather near crushed vehicles after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed. | PTI

By PTI

VARANASI: A portion of an under-construction flyover near the railway station here collapsed today killing at least 18 persons while more were feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

Eighteen bodies have been recovered from the Varanasi flyover collapse site, UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI in Lucknow.

"It is feared that several people are buried under the rubble," an official said, adding rescue teams were at spot to rescue those trapped.

Some vehicles, including a bus, were crushed in the collapse, they said. At least three persons had been rescued, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Bridge Construction Corporation was constructing the 2261-metre-long bridge at a cost of Rs 129 crore, officials said. The span which fell today was laid barely three months ago, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya rushed to the spot, an official spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the opposition targeted the state government over the tragedy in the "top-priority constituency of the country".

Chief Minister Adityanath set up a three-member committee to probe the flyover collapse. Adityanath also announced a Rs five lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs two lakh to the seriously injured, an official said.

The chief minister also directed the district administration and PWD officials to take all necessary steps for relief and rescue operations.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected," Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the prime minister said he had spoken to Adityanath. "The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected," he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah    Naidu and Governor Ram Naik too condoled the deaths.

Opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state government over the incident.

"This is the reality of development in the top-priority constituency of the country. The ministers of the state used to visit this district for regular inspections. Is this incident an accident or result of corruption? This should be told to the people of Varanasi by the state government," the SP chief said.

Yadav appealed to his party workers to cooperate with the administration in relief and rescue. The incident should be probed "honestly", he demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi constituency Varanasi flyover collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Varanasi flyover collapse: Rajnath Singh takes stock of situation

Madhya Pradesh man divorces wife by uttering triple talaq; FIR registered

Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Chhattisgarh on two-day visit on May 17

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls