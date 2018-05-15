Home Nation

Ban on Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik's entry in Goa continues

Authorities in Goa today continued the ban on the entry of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik for another two months, saying that his statements may lead to violence.

Published: 15th May 2018 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Rama sene chief Pramod Muthalik after being acquited in the sensational Amnesia pub attack case. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)

By PTI

PANAJI: Authorities in Goa today continued the ban on the entry of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik for another two months, saying that his statements may lead to violence.

The right-wing leader has been banned from entering Goa since 2014.

The North Goa district magistrate has banned the entry of Muthalik and his associates for 60 days (in continuation of earlier order), an official press release said here.

The ban was imposed because of the speeches by him and his associates that could hurt "the sentiments of certain groups of the public and instigate violence, thus adversely affecting public peace and tranquillity", it said.

The South Goa district administration has imposed a similar ban on Muthalik and his associates.

Sri Ram Sene became infamous in 2009 when its workers allegedly attacked a pub in Mangalore and beat up customers, some of them girls, claiming that drinking by girls was `against Indian culture'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pramod Muthalik Sri Ram Sene hate speech communal violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Congress, JD(S) leaders meet Karnataka governor for government formation 

IITians move Supreme Court challenging criminalisation of consensual gay sex 

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Three naxals arrested, two surrender in Chhattisgarh 

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls