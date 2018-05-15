BJP leader Lal Singh holds candlelight march over Kathua rape case

By PTI

JAMMU: Senior BJP leader and former minister Lal Singh today organised a candlelight march here in support of his demand for a CBI probe into the gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

The march in Jammu started from Singh's residence in Gandhi Nagar and ended at Satwari chowk here.

"We will not rest till the CBI inquiry is ordered into the Kathua rape and murder case," he said.

Singh has organised over 30 rallies in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Reasi districts since he resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir council of ministers after courting controversy by attending a rally in support of the accused in the case.

The girl, belonging to a nomadic community, was abducted, gang-raped and murdered in January this year.

The case triggered a nationwide outrage.