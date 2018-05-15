Gujjar leaders holding mahapanchayat in Rajasthan on quota issue

By PTI

JAIPUR: Nearly 1,000 villagers today attended a 'mahapanchayat' called by the Gujjar community in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district to discuss the outcome of a meeting their leaders had held with the state government over their demand for 5 per cent reservation within the OBC quota.

Last night, representatives of the Gujjar community had held a meeting with Rajasthan ministers in Jaipur over the quota demand.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore told reporters that the discussion was "positive".

Himmat Singh, Gujjar Sangharsh Samiti spokesperson, last night said the outcome of the meeting would be presented before the community at the mahapanchayat and they will decide the future course of action at the meeting.

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla arrived in Adda village, where the mahapanchayat is being held, and is likely to address it, Deputy SP Bayana (Bharatpur) Himashu Sharma said.

After holding discussions with the community members at the meeting, Bainsla may announce his next move this evening.

Apart from the mahapanchayat, the Gujjar community is holding two separate meetings, including in Marauli village by Bainsala supporters.

The other meeting has been organised by a faction of the group.

Sharma said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the entire district in view of the mahapanchayat.

The police control room said the elaborate security arrangement have been put in place for the safety of the public property.

The Gujjar community demands 5 per cent reservation under backward category.

Presently, the community has 1 per cent reservation within the legal limit of 50 per cent quota.

In October last year, the Rajasthan Assembly passed a bill to raise the OBC reservation from 21 to 26 per cent to provide 5 per cent quota to Gujjars and other castes.

However, the high court stayed the bill as it would have increased the reservation beyond the legal limit of 50 per cent.

Later, the Supreme Court too directed the Rajasthan government not to exceed the 50-per cent reservation limit.