Jammu and Kashmir: Amid ceasefire call, cop dies in militant attack and BSF man killed in Pakistan fire

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid calls for unilateral ceasefire, a BSF man was killed in Pakistani troops firing along the International Border (IB) in Samba district while a policeman was killed and another injured in militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A BSF official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing on BSF posts along the International Border (IB) in Manguchak sector of Samba last evening.

He said the border guards also retaliated and heavy gunfire continued for about two hours.

The official said a BSF jawan identified as Constable Devender Singh sustained bullet injury on the left eye in the Pakistani troops firing.

“He was evacuated to hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries,” he said.

Sources said the breach of border ceasefire by Pakistani troops took place after the border guards noticed suspicious movement of a group of five militants, who were attempting to sneak into this side from Hira Nagar sector of Kathua district.

They said the BSF men launched search operation in the Hira Nagar and its adjoining areas. The operation continued till this evening.

Director General BSF, K K Sharma, while paying homage to the deceased jawan, said BSF has the history of bravery and this brave act has once again proved that border men are always ready to sacrifice their life, if comes to the nation security.

“As a peaceful country, we never initiate fire from our side but will never hesitate to give befitting reply for any ceasefire violation,” he said.

Meanwhile, militants attacked a police vehicle at Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district this afternoon.

Two policemen sustained injuries in the militant attack.

The injured cops were evacuated to hospital, where one of the critically injured identified as Bilal Ahmad succumbed to injuries. Another policeman injured in the attack identified as Abdul Rashid has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

The deceased cop hailing from Ganigund area of Verinag in Anantnag and is survived by unmarried sister, aged parents and a grandmother.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant attack has taken place amid the appeal to central government by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for unilateral ceasefire during Ramadan and Amarnath yatra.