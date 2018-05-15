Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Amid ceasefire call, cop dies in militant attack and BSF man killed in Pakistan fire

However, a search operation was on as a group of terrorists is suspected to have crossed the border in an another Pakistan-backed infiltration bid on Sunday night.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

BSF personnel patrolling at the international border on the outskirts of Jammu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid calls for unilateral ceasefire, a BSF man was killed in Pakistani troops firing along the International Border (IB) in Samba district while a policeman was killed and another injured in militant attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A BSF official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing on BSF posts along the International Border (IB) in Manguchak sector of Samba last evening.

He said the border guards also retaliated and heavy gunfire continued for about two hours.

The official said a BSF jawan identified as Constable Devender Singh sustained bullet injury on the left eye in the Pakistani troops firing.

“He was evacuated to hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries,” he said. 

Sources said the breach of border ceasefire by Pakistani troops took place after the border guards noticed suspicious movement of a group of five militants, who were attempting to sneak into this side from Hira Nagar sector of Kathua district.

They said the BSF men launched search operation in the Hira Nagar and its adjoining areas. The operation continued till this evening.

Director General BSF, K K Sharma, while paying homage to the deceased jawan, said BSF has the history of bravery and this brave act has once again  proved that border men are always ready  to sacrifice their  life, if comes to the nation security.

“As a peaceful country, we never initiate fire from our side but will never hesitate to give befitting reply for any ceasefire violation,” he said.

Meanwhile, militants attacked a police vehicle at Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district this afternoon.

Two policemen sustained injuries in the militant attack.

The injured cops were evacuated to hospital, where one of the critically injured identified as Bilal Ahmad succumbed to injuries. Another policeman injured in the attack identified as Abdul Rashid has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

The deceased cop hailing from Ganigund area of Verinag in Anantnag and is survived by unmarried sister, aged parents and a grandmother.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant attack has taken place amid the appeal to central government by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for unilateral ceasefire during Ramadan and Amarnath yatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Opposition may stall Parliament if JD(S)-Congress not given chance to form government: Shiv Sena

Registration deadline for Swachh Bharat Summer Internship extended till June 15

Congress holds dharna in Andaman against stall eviction from Tourist Spot

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls