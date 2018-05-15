Home Nation

Mumbai diary

To preserve the city’s industrial history, a part of the premises of the erstwhile United Mills at Kala Chowki will now be developed into a museum.

Published: 15th May 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

To preserve the city’s industrial history, a part of the premises of the erstwhile United Mills at Kala Chowki will now be developed into a museum.

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

Preserving Mumbai’s industrial history

To preserve the city’s industrial history, a part of the premises of the erstwhile United Mills at Kala Chowki will now be developed into a museum. The establishment of textile mills from 1850 onwards established Mumbai as a major industrial hub of the country. The year 1982 marked the end of this glorious chapter when textile mill workers went on a massive strike. Mumbai changed to the modern city as it appears today. Its potentials, limitations, social life, politics - almost every aspect of the city life - carry a mark from the golden era of the textile mills in last century. The museum, to be developed at the request of the BMC, promises to give a glimpse of all these aspects.

Challenges and promises of technology

Just when the announcement regarding an industrial museum came, the Nehru Science Centre inaugurated its new gallery, ‘Machined to Think’. The gallery gives a glimpse of fourth industrial revolution and the promises as well as challenges posed by the technology. From social media to internet, bioinformatics to brain machine interface, artificial intelligence to predictive analysis, behavioural modeling to supplemented reality, exhibits explain the science behind the things that are expected to be part of our lives in the near future. Unlike several occasional galleries, this one will be permanent and will evolve in its due course.

Bust lost and found

A bust of Mumbai’s first police commissioner Sir Frank Souter, which once adorned the entrance of Mumbai Pollice Commissioner’s office, had gone missing. The search began a couple of months ago after police commissioner started inquiring about the bust. Later, it was found at Bhau Daji Lad Museum at Byculla. The bust will now be shifted to the police museum that will come up at the police commissioner's office headquarters in Crawford Market. The museum, which will come up with the help of the Tata Trust, will display rare photographs, uniforms, weapons including hatchets and revolvers.

Wealth of Mumbai museums 

Some mind-boggling facts regarding wealth of the existing museums came up during the Museum Week last month. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashj Vastu Sangrahalay (CSMVS) in the city has over 60,000 exhibits, while the adjacent Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has over 5,000 natural history specimens. The monitory museum at the Reserve Bank of India headquarters has over 1,500 exhibits of currencies through the years, whereas the BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) museum highlights development of civic transport. The Godrej archives display around 1,300 memorabilia, including the ballot box made for the first election of independent India.

Abhijit Mulye

abhijit.mulye@gmail.com

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

India, SAARC countries mull treaty on parental child abduction

Prasar Bharati chairman's adviser Sai Srinivas vacates post as rift with I&B continues

Cabinet rejig: Smriti Irani courted controversy too often

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets