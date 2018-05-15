Home Nation

One dead eight injured in an accidental blast at an army camp in Punjab

One army personnel has been killed and eight others injured in a blast in the army camp at Unchi-Bassi near Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Published: 15th May 2018 10:12 PM

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: One army personnel has been killed and eight others injured in a blast in the army camp at Unchi-Bassi near Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Police sources said that a team of army personnel were examining the arms and ammunition at the camp when accidentally the blast took place today late afternoon. As the team was counting the ammunition which had reportedly expired when a bomb went off. Out of the ten injured personnel two were rushed to the local civil hospital in Dasuya, two others at military hospital at Pathankot and four at a private hospital in Jalandhar, while another army personnel after getting first aid went back and Ajay Kumar died in the blast. The injured included Baljinder Singh, Makhlan Prajapat, Anurag, Parvendra Singh and Kuldip Singh.

The army authorities were tight-lipped about the incident. Police sources said that they might record the statements of the injured tomorrow only, as one of the injured a subedar in stated to be critical.

