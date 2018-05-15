Re-poll likely in 500 Bengal rural poll booths

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The State Election Commission is mooting to conduct elections in over 500 polling booths in the districts of West Bengal that were most affected to electoral violence on Monday. The re-poll will be

held on Wednesday and final results will be declared on Thursday.

“The SEC is scrutinising the need for re-poll in the booths that were rigged or witnessed massive violence and will release the final numbers by late Tuesday evening. However, a number of more than 500 booths across Nadia, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Coochbehar, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Bankura and Purba Burdwan is expected to be finalised,” a source at SEC said.

Meanwhile, violence continued in parts of south Bengal even after completion of the vote process as the death toll rose to 20 by Tuesday afternoon. The death toll was 14 till completion of election on Monday evening.

While TMC worker Subid Ali Mollah was lynched allegedly by an irate mob comprising SUCI (C) and BJP workers in South 24 Parganas’ Kultali, another TMC worker Pranab Biswas was hacked to death allegedly by BJP workers in Nadia’s Ranaghat. Two more TMC workers Ujjwal Sur and Sunil Das succumbed to their injuries at Habra in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Calcutta High Court on Tuesday gave a go-ahead to appellants CPM and Party of Democratic Socialism (PDS) to file petitions in the court over the violent panchayat elections.

Speaking to media after the hearing, PDS leader Samir Putatundu said: “We told the High Court that the failure to control the violence during the panchayat election was a violation of the High Court order to ensure peaceful election. The court asked us to file a case and present a detailed report of the

incidents of violence.”

Meanwhile, 28 BJP workers and 17 TMC workers were arrested in different incidents of violence in North Parganas and Hooghly districts respectively.

However, post-electoral violence continued in a few districts unabated. Some 20 houses were gutted in Bagnan and six shops were gutted in Shyampur in Howrah district on Tuesday morning. On the other

hand, a Purba Medinipur CPM district committee member’s house was vandalised on Monday night.