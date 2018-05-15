'Recruiter' of terror suspect detained in UAE: Maharashtra Police

By PTI

MUMBAI: Farooq Devadiwala, allegedly the recruiter of a terror suspect arrested in Mumbai last week, has been detained by the law enforcement agencies in the United Arab Emirates, a senior police official said here today.

Faizal Hassan Mirza, a distant relative of Devadiwala, was arrested on May 11 for allegedly plotting attacks in Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The action against Devadiwala followed Mirza's arrest, the official said.

When asked if Devadiwala would be deported to India, the official said it was a "distinct possibility".

UAE officials are questioning Devadiwala about his alleged role in recruiting people and sending them to terror training camps in Pakistan, he said.

Devadiwala is suspected to have links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakil, and is wanted in terror-related cases in Mumbai, the official added.

Devadiwala allegedly recruited Mirza to work for an outfit backed by the Islamic State group and carry out terror activities in Mumbai, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Mirza allegedly planned to assassinate prominent people and target crowded places by carrying out suicide bombings, the official said.

Devadiwala arranged tickets for Mirza to visit Sharjah and arranged his travel further on a Dubai-Nairobi flight, which had a transit halt at Karachi in Pakistan, the official said.

Mirza was asked to deplane at the Karachi airport, from where he was sent to a terror training camp, the official said.

He was arrested on Friday by the Maharashtra ATS in a joint operation with Kolkata Police's Special Task Force and Mumbai Police.

After returning to Mumbai, Mirza was awaiting orders from his handlers to carry out attacks, police had said.