Home Nation

Social benefits for construction workers soon

Construction workers and their families across the country will soon be entitled to social benefits such as life and disability insurance, health insurance, housing and pension.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Construction workers and their families across the country will soon be entitled to social benefits such as life and disability insurance, health insurance, housing and pension.

These benefits form part of the model welfare scheme prepared by the Central government for construction workers and is loosely based on the draft domestic workers policy.

“We want to treat every section of workers equally. Once a building and construction worker (BOC) is registered with the board, he or she would be eligible to all the social benefits that the model welfare scheme provides,” a labour ministry official said.

The Supreme Court, in March this year, had directed the Centre to form a committee and lay out policies of social welfare for BOC workers. It had also asked the Centre to use the cess in the welfare of the workers.

“We will use the cess collected to set up the welfare board. Our moves are totally in accordance with the Supreme Court directive,” the official added.

According to the International Labour Organization, India’s construction workers made up 14.4 per cent of the total employed population in 2000. The number has more than doubled to 30.1 per cent since then. Nirmana, an NGO working for the rights of the construction workers, estimates India’s construction workforce to be around 4.5 crore.

The model welfare scheme proposes that 50 per cent of the premium under the Prandhan Mantri Bima Yojana would be borne by the Central/State welfare board while the remaining would be borne by the Centre. “The scheme provides coverage of Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death and Rs 4 lakh in case of accidental death,” the draft states.

Nirmana estimates that around 1,000 workers die or are injured at construction sites annually. “Most accidents at sites are not fatal. The disability insurance will prove to be a life changer for the workers, if implemented,” Suman Gupta of Nirmana said.

The draft also proposes to provide medical expenses up to Rs 5 lakh, which would be borne by the state board. The amount could be availed directly from insurance companies or through the National Health Protection Scheme. “There will be reimbursement of expenses up to Rs 2 lakh for serious diseases like cancer,” the draft said. For female construction workers, the draft provides a 26 week maternity leave on minimum wages and medical expenses till a limit prescribed by the state welfare board.

The draft also proposes education scholarships for the BOC workers’ children. A pension of Rs 1,000 per month has been proposed for all construction workers who have attained the age of 60 years.

The draft will be sent to a committee formed by the Centre for suggestions from all stakeholders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Officials say organisers should have got Faiz Ahmed Faiz's daughter's visa cleared by MHA

India, SAARC countries mull treaty on parental child abduction

Mumbai diary

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets