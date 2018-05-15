Home Nation

Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: Number of hostile witnesses rises to 58

Another prosecution witness in the cases of encounters of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati today turned hostile before a special CBI court here, taking the number of such witnesses to 58.

Published: 15th May 2018 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Another prosecution witness in the cases of encounters of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati today turned hostile before a special CBI court here, taking the number of such witnesses to 58.

The Mumbai court has examined over 83 prosecution witnesses so far, of which 58 have turned hostile.

The witness, Nizamuddin, a constable with Rajasthan police, deposed before the special judge S J Sharma.

Earlier, Nizamuddin had told the CBI that police inspector Himmat Singh had informed him, as per the order of Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP) Dinesh MN, that they needed to escort Tulsiram to Ahmedabad for production in a court there.

Tulsiram could escape from police custody, hence, police escort was necessary, he had said.

Accordingly, they took Tulsiram to Ahmedabad on November 11, 2006 and returned to Udaipur on November 13, he had told CBI.

However, in the court today, Nizamuddin denied giving any statement to the CBI, following which he was declared hostile.

Two prosecution witnesses, Jagdish Prajapati and Girish Patel, had turned hostile yesterday Sohrabuddin, a suspected gangster with terror links, and his wife were killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat Police in November 2005, while Prajapati, his aide, was killed in another alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat and Rajasthan police in December 2006.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sohrabuddin fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Army

One dead eight injured in an accidental blast at an army camp in Punjab

Karnataka governor should call Congress, JD(S) to form government in Karnataka: Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during BJP Parliamentary Board meeting after Karnataka Assembly elections result 2018 in New Delhi on Tuesday. | PTI

BJP won't let Karnataka's development journey to be trampled on: Narendra Modi

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls