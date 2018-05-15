Home Nation

Warli artist Jivya Soma Mashe passes away

Jivya Soma Mashe, the tribal artist who popularized Warli paintings world over, died at the age of 84 at his residence in Ganjad village.

Published: 15th May 2018 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Jivya Soma Mashe (EPS Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Jivya Soma Mashe, the tribal artist who popularized Warli paintings world over, died at the age of 84 at his residence in Ganjad village near Dahanu, about 150 km Northwards of Mumbai, on Tuesday morning.

Mashe was honored with Padmashree for his contribution to popularization of the tribal art.

In the Warli community of Thane district, to which Mashe belonged, only married women used to draw beautiful paintings on the occasion of marriages. At the age of 13 Jivya decided to break the tradition and started making the paintings himself. He opened up various dance forms of his Warli community, their musical instruments like Tarpa and customs like marriages to the world through his paintings and continued to do so for past 66 years.

EPS Photo

He came to limelight in 1975 during special search efforts of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to find out hidden talent amongst the tribles to present the art before the world. Mashe reached Delhi with his paintings, where he was honored with President’s medal in 1976. Thereafter he toured various parts of the world exhibiting his paintings at the art galleries world over. By the time he had added the local flora and fauna to the traditional paintings of the Warli community. He also led several workshops. Both of his sons too are experts in the art, one of whom travels to Japan to teach the art form to at workshops for three months every year.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao expressed deep condolences over Mashe’s death.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mizoram Minister's 'fun-firing' draws flak 

Nirav Modi fraud costs Punjab National Bank Rs 14,357 crore

EVM, Voting

Re-poll likely in 500 Bengal rural poll booths

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears