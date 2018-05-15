Home Nation

Woman held captive for two days, gang-raped by seven men in Bihar; two held

A 30-year-old woman was held captive for two days at a poultry farm and gang-raped by seven men in Punpun near the Bihar capital, police said on Tuesday.

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: A 30-year-old woman was held captive for two days at a poultry farm and gang-raped by seven men in Punpun near the Bihar capital, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at an under-construction poultry farm at Bareipur village under Punpun police station area. Two of the seven accused were arrested on Tuesday, said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sonu Kumar Rai.

The woman, who hailed from Mansurpur in the neighbouring Vaishali district, was engaged as a cook at the poultry farm. “She was held captive by seven men, including the labour contractor, and they raped her one by one for two days. She managed to escape on Monday evening and approached police,” said a police official.

Her complaint was registered and she was admitted at a nursing home at Punpun. Police started conducting raids at the poultry farm immediately after receiving the complaint, but managed to arrest two of the seven accused on Tuesday. All workers have fled the farm after the cops raided the premises.

“Some of the accused have been identified. All of them would be arrested soon,” said Patna Senior SP (SSP) Manu Maharaaj.

Bihar has witnessed a spurt in incidents of rape and molestation in recent months. In two recent incidents, the molestation in public of a Dalit minor girl and the rape of a woman in an open agricultural farm were caught on mobile phone cameras by the accused, who then circulated the video clips on the social media.

Eight of the 13 arrested accused in the minor girl’s molestation are minors. In the second incident, the cops are yet to ascertain the site where the woman was raped. The photographs of the five men seen in the viral video clip have been shared with police of four districts in southern Bihar, said officials.

