Home Nation

Centre asks West Bengal government to send another report on panchayat poll violence

The second communication was sent two days after a similar one following large-scale violence during the elections to the local bodies in the state on Monday.

Published: 16th May 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

A view of a vacant polling booth at Shantipur area after clashes between two political parties at Nadia district of West Bengal on Monday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre today termed as "sketchy" details on the panchayat polls violence and asked the West Bengal government to send another report, an official said.

The second communication was sent two days after a similar one following large-scale violence during the elections to the local bodies in the state on Monday.

Over a dozen lives were lost in the violence.

The Union home ministry has asked the West Bengal government to provide a detailed report on the violence during the polls as the report the state government had sent was "sketchy", the official said.

The state government has been told to provide details on the circumstances leading to the violence and the steps taken to restore peace and punish those involved, the official said.

Despite massive security arrangements, widespread violence marred the panchayat polls.

Clashes between the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition parties occurred in many parts of the state including North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and South Dinajpur districts.

More than 60,000 security personnel from West Bengal and neighbouring states were deployed for the panchayat polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal Panchayat Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Supreme Court dismisses former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati's bail plea in rape case

After Assam, Manipur expresses concern over illegal immigrants

Auction process of Sahara's Aamby Valley property to continue: Supreme Court

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls