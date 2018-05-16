Home Nation

IMD issues thunderstorm alert in Delhi NCR

This comes after the deadly storm on May 13-14 claimed over 80 lives across five states in the country.

Published: 16th May 2018 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a massive dust storm hit Delhi-NCR early Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm alert.

It also stated that areas of Jind, Rohtak, Panipat, Alwar, Bagpat, Meerut and Aligarh may witness light rain with thunderstorm.

Strong winds, accompanied by dust, lashed the city while bringing a sudden decline in the temperature.

During that time, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours.

Previously on May 2, at least 100 people died in north India and some other states, owing to thunderstorms.

