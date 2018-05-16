In a revenge of Palghar, BJP poaches Shiv Sena district chief in Bhandara

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena's Bhandara district chief Rajendra Patle joined the BJP on Wednesday. This is being seen as the BJP's revenge against the Shiv Sena's poaching in Palghar, where they had fielded son of former BJP MP as their own candidate in the parliamentary by-election.

Bhandara-Gondia parliamentary constituency too is going in for by-election which was necessitated due to resignation of sitting BJP MP Nana Patole. He left the BJP to join the Congress.

Rajendra Patle wanted to contest the election but was denied ticket. Disgruntled Patle then decided to switch over to the BJP, he said after joining BJP. His switching over party would help the BJP in spreading its social base, senior BJP leaders have said.

Patle, a former BJP leader, had been instrumental in several farmer agitations in the state. He had left BJP to join Shiv Sena in 2014 after he was denied assembly ticket by the BJP. He contested Tumsar assembly seat on Shiv Sena ticket but, was defeated by BJP candidate.

The by-election will take place on May 28 and the counting of votes is on May 31.