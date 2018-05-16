Home Nation

In a revenge of Palghar, BJP poaches Shiv Sena district chief in Bhandara

The by-election will take place on May 28 and the counting of votes is on May 31.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags used for representational purpose only.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena's Bhandara district chief Rajendra Patle joined the BJP on Wednesday. This is being seen as the BJP's revenge against the Shiv Sena's poaching in Palghar, where they had fielded son of former BJP MP as their own candidate in the parliamentary by-election.

Bhandara-Gondia parliamentary constituency too is going in for by-election which was necessitated due to resignation of sitting BJP MP Nana Patole. He left the BJP to join the Congress.

Rajendra Patle wanted to contest the election but was denied ticket. Disgruntled Patle then decided to switch over to the BJP, he said after joining BJP. His switching over party would help the BJP in spreading its social base, senior BJP leaders have said.

Patle, a former BJP leader, had been instrumental in several farmer agitations in the state. He had left BJP to join Shiv Sena in 2014 after he was denied assembly ticket by the BJP. He contested Tumsar assembly seat on Shiv Sena ticket but, was defeated by BJP candidate.

The by-election will take place on May 28 and the counting of votes is on May 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena BJP Palghar Bhandara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
tax, graphic, income tax

Income Tax raids start at 30 locations in Madhya Pradesh and Bengaluru, associated surveys on in three other states

Take steps for speedy disposal of appeals in HCs, lower courts: Supreme Court to government

Name change: Court refuses to direct police to lodge FIR against UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls