Home Nation

Income Tax raids start at 30 locations in Madhya Pradesh and Bengaluru, associated surveys on in three other states

Extensive raids by the Income Tax department at 30 premises of a Bhopal-headquartered premier real estate business group began in three cities of the country on Wednesday.

Published: 16th May 2018 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax
By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Extensive raids by the Income Tax department at 30 premises of a Bhopal-headquartered premier real estate business group began in three cities of the country on Wednesday.

While 30 premises of Bhopal-headquartered Asnani Group of builders and business associates started at Bhopal, Indore and Bengaluru, a parallel survey by the department at premises of others related to the group was carried in Kolkata, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

According to informed sources at the IT department Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh headquarters in Bhopal, the searches and survey have been started based on specific inputs about major tax evasion by the group and associated companies, whose real estate projects are mainly concentrated in Bhopal.

The searches in the three cities which are likely to continue over the next three to five days might well result in unearthing of undeclared income worth up to Rs 50 crore.

A senior IT department’s investigation wing official in Bhopal told The New Indian Express that searches were carried out at 26 locations in Bhopal, including ten residential premises belonging to the real estate group head Bishan Das Asnani and his business associates. Two locations in Indore belonging to the real estate group’s business associate Sharad Darak, who is into hundi-chitthi (money lending) business are also being raided.

At least two premises (owned by another close associate of Asnani Group), including School of Creativity in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area too were raided by the IT department sleuths.

Importantly, one of the business associates of the Asnani Group whose premises were searched in Bhopal is considered to be a close to jailed self-styled godman Asaram Bapu and son Narayan Sai.

Also, some of those whose properties have been raided are believed to be having links with influential people, including senior politicians and government officials of MP.

Besides, the real estate group owners and their business associates-close relatives, some key employees in the flagship company and its associated units, who are likely to be having vital information about the finances of the group, are also being covered by the taxman.

“Primarily the searches and surveys are zeroed on Sri Govind Reality Private Limited, the flagship company owned by the real estate major. Dozens of associated and subsidiary companies too are under the IT department scanner. The magnitude of tax evasion could only become clear over the next two days,” the senior IT department official added.

Under the scanner are documents of the real estate major’s flagship and associated companies pertaining to last six to ten years. If the searches/surveys lead to any bank accounts/assets outside India then the records up to last 50 years could be scanned by the department, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kamal Mills fire: Bombay High Court grants bail to co-owners of pub

Hindu minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh get Indian citizenship certs

Supreme Court Collegium meets to discuss Justice K M Joseph's elevation

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls