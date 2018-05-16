J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Shopian

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

The militants opened fire on an Army patrol at Jamnagri in Shopian district, the police said, adding that the Army personnel retaliated the fire which triggered the gunbattle.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier in the day, security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Tral in Pulwama district following a brief exchange of firing with militants, a police official said.

He said the security forces launched a search operation as the ultras fled in thick vegetation of the forest.