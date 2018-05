By IANS

SRINAGAR: Security forces today launched a search operation in forest area of Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir following a brief exchange of firing with militants.

A brief exchange of firing took place between security forces and militants in Tral forests this morning, a police official said.

He said the security forces launched a search operation as the ultras fled in thick vegetation of the forest.

Further details of the operation are awaited, the official said.